A UK start-up is adding an extra dimension to teamwork with the launch of a new platform that 'captures all forms of conversation'. Yack.net is the first collaboration tool that combines instant messaging with technology that records and transcribes video and voice calls.

The technology, which has taken more than a year to develop, lets up to six people talk on a call. It will identify who said what, then store the verbal recording and the voice-to-text transcript in the history of that 'Yack' chat room.

Having a paper trail linked to the voice record allows team members to easily search for specific information shared verbally, and read a transcript or replay the appropriate part of the call. This improves team collaboration providing greater efficiency, accuracy and accountability.

Primary targets for the new platform are small to medium enterprises that use project management systems, particularly those with distributed teams. Having accurate and easily accessible records of conversations is also expected to appeal to HR departments, financial services professionals, lawyers and journalists.

"Yack.net was built following the realisation that in every business, people understand things differently or sometimes miss the point. These misunderstandings waste time and create fractured projects and relationships, a problem which is compounded by evermore geographically dispersed teams," explains Alan Mortis, founder and CEO of Yack.net.

"We believe Yack.net will bring huge added benefits, enabling increased transparency and a more equal distribution of knowledge within SMEs. It makes it easier to keep people in the loop and for others to catch up on discussions. Being able to have cloud-based evidence of who said what means people can be more accountable, avoiding doubts or misunderstandings.

"Our mission is to make businesses more effective by providing simple, searchable access to all data generated by a team," he adds.

About Yack.net

Users can choose to access Yack.net through a web browser with full support in Chrome and Firefox. Alternatively, iOS, Android and Windows 10 apps are available for download from their respective app stores.

It is free to use Yack.net with a 'basic user' account and there is a range of three premium packages which are free to try for seven days. The premium versions include the ability to make outgoing recorded and transcribed calls, increased data storage, third-party user invitations and dedicated support, amongst other features.

Yack.net has been created and funded to date by Connected Digital, a technology consultancy that provides app, publishing and web solutions, designed to help businesses connect with customers.

Yack.net is currently fundraising to accelerate its product development and expansion programme.

