Global $3 Bn E-Sports Economy Markets 2017-2021

DUBLIN, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The E-Sports Economy - A Reshuffling of Cards" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Poised to become a real social phenomenon, eSports is an emerging market whose current limited revenue is growing fast, and could reach 3 billion by 2021 - or 4% of the video game market.

This figure is forecast to climb to 10.5 billion in 2030, thanks to an average annual growth rate of 37.6%. Meanwhile, eSports audience figures are set to skyrocket from the current 240 million to 410 million by 2021.

This report delivers an analysis of what is both an offshoot of the video game market and a very different animal, targeting an increasingly large and diverse public. So different in fact that the most innovative publishers are embracing changing consumption patterns and user experiences, and seriously exploring a permanent shift in their strategy to accommodate this new phenomenon.

This is also true of a number of players along the value chain (internet giants, TV channels) working to better grasp the current and future direction this new market will take and, for the most forward-looking among them, to being already to stake out their claim.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Emergence of a new market

2.1. Market segmentation and survey of major stakeholders

2.1.1. The video games sphere: the power of rights holders

2.1.2. The tournaments sphere: a new era of professionalisation

2.1.3. The distribution sphere: attracting massive audiences

2.1.4. The betting and gambling sphere: from opportunity to opportunism

2.2. Current market and outlook

2.2.1. Key metrics for e-sports competitions

2.2.2. Practices and profile of e-sports players

2.2.3. The market potential for e-sports

2.2.4. World market forecasts from 2017 to 2021

3. Key issues, industry challenges and market prospects

3.1. Key issues for e-sports ecosystem stakeholders

3.1.1. Key issues for game developers: creating a stable and sustainable revenue model

3.1.2. Key issues for publishers: capturing value all along the value chain

3.1.3. Key issues for broadcasters: capturing an audience, particularly millennials

3.1.4. Key issues for tournament organisers: will we see a Live Nation for e-sports?

3.1.5. Key issues for franchises and gamers: the pursuit of professionalism

3.1.6. Key issues for gambling sites: from opportunism to inevitable regulation

3.2. The 10 challenges the e-sports sector must rise to in the short/medium term to facilitate its growth

3.2.1. Expanding the e-sports audience base to the general public

3.2.2. Understanding digital natives

3.2.3. Turning teams and gamers into stars

3.2.4. Developing technologies along the value chain

3.2.5. Developing and protecting national, international and independent federations

3.2.6. Structuring and professionalising the gamer segment

3.2.7. Building a structure for amateur e-sports

3.2.8. Developing an e-sports industry strategy

3.2.9. Establishing laws for "e-sports gambling"

3.2.10. Making e-sports an Olympic sport





Companies Mentioned



