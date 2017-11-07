The "Acetone Market in France: Business Report 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report presents analysis of acetone market in France.

Scope:

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in France

Acetone market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated

Trade analysis covers data on export and import volumes, dynamics, structure and prices

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.



Key Topics Covered:

1. FRANCE PESTEL ANALYSIS

1.1. Political Factors

1.2. Economic Factors

1.3. Social Factors

1.4. Technological Factors

1.5. Environmental Factors

1.6. Legal Factors

2. ACETONE MARKET IN FRANCE

2.1. Overview of acetone market

2.2. Producers of acetone in France, including contact details and product range

3. FRANCE'S FOREIGN TRADE IN ACETONE

3.1. Export and import of acetone: volume, structure, dynamics

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN FRANCE

5. ACETONE CONSUMERS IN FRENCH MARKET

5.1. Downstream markets of Acetone in France

5.2. Acetone consumers in France

