2017-11-07 / 17:05

ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of

disclosure / German: November 14, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 14, 2017 German:

https://www.procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/reports-and-publication

s/financial-reports/ English:

https://www.procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/reports-and-publication

s/financial-reports/



Language: English

Company: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA

Rohmerplatz 33-37

60486 Frankfurt am Main

Germany

Internet: www.procredit-holding.com



