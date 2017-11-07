Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ProCredit Holding AG & Co.
KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication
of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-07 / 17:05
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 14, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 14, 2017 German:
https://www.procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/reports-and-publication
s/financial-reports/ English:
https://www.procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/reports-and-publication
s/financial-reports/
Language: English
Company: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Rohmerplatz 33-37
60486 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.procredit-holding.com
