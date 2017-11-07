CARY, NC--(Marketwired - November 07, 2017) - Chiesi, a Cary-based specialty pharmaceutical company, is helping March of Dimes raise awareness about premature birth during Prematurity Awareness Month this November. Chiesi recognizes the heroic efforts of the physicians, nurses and staff of all neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) teams who are the first line of care and support for families of premature infants.

Chiesi will spotlight the following hospital NICU teams to commemorate World Prematurity Day -- November 17 -- and recognize their dedication to caring for premature babies and showing compassion for families:

Medical City Plano, Plano, Texas

UNC REX Healthcare, Raleigh, North Carolina

"NICU staff are highly specialized to work with the tiniest patients, and the care they bring to meet the needs of families is something special," said Josh Franklin, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Development, Chiesi. "By sharing the stories of life and human connection, we hope to elevate understanding about the issue of prematurity and inspire others to get involved."

Continued research and development is supporting positive outcomes for the most extremely premature infants born between 22 and 28 weeks, and clinical teams today are able to give premature babies a better chance of surviving today than 20 years ago. 1 While innovation to support premature infants continues to develop, the March of Dimes reports that prematurity rates continue to climb and babies born just a few weeks early may be at risk for medical problems and developmental delays. These can include problems with breathing due to immature lungs as well as neurological and cardiovascular issues, among others.

"NICU caregivers work tirelessly providing around-the-clock care for the most fragile of patients, often going the extra mile to comfort and counsel families presented with the unpredictable nature of prematurity," said Catherine Heindselman, executive director, March of Dimes Eastern North Carolina Chapter. "March of Dimes is a volunteer-driven organization and we rely on individuals and corporations to help us raise awareness about the impacts of prematurity on life, families and businesses."

The March of Dimes has launched the nation's first Prematurity Research Centers dedicated to solving the mysteries of premature birth, one of the most significant health threats to mothers and babies everywhere. These March of Dimes Centers are pioneering a brand new way of doing "team science," bringing together an unprecedented array of scientists dedicated solely to examining, identifying and preventing the causes of preterm birth.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, N.C., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital, rare disease and target office-based specialties. Key elements of the company's strategy are to focus its commercial and development efforts in the hospital and adjacent specialty product sector within the U.S. pharmaceutical marketplace; continue to seek opportunities to acquire companies, marketed or registration-stage products and late-stage development products that fit within the Company's focus areas. Chiesi USA, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About March of Dimes

The March of Dimes is the leading nonprofit organization for pregnancy and baby health. For more than 75 years, moms and babies have benefited from March of Dimes research, education, vaccines, and breakthroughs.

For the latest resources and health information, visit our websites marchofdimes.org and nacersano.org. To participate in our annual signature fundraising event, visit marchforbabies.org. If you have been affected by prematurity or birth defects, visit our shareyourstory.org community to find comfort and support. For detailed national, state and local perinatal statistics, visit peristats.org. You can also find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

REFERENCES

Stoll BJ, Hansen NI, Bell EF, et al. Trends in care practices, morbidity, and mortality of extremely preterm neonates, 1993-2012. JAMA 2015;314(10):1039-51.

PP-G-0150 V2.0

Contacts



Media:

FleishmanHillard

Elizabeth Romero

+1-919-457-0749

elizabeth.romero@fleishman.com



Business Development:

Josh Franklin

+1-919-678-6520

josh.franklin@chiesi.com