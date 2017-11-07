Dassault Aviation: "Paradise Papers": clarification by Dassault Aviation

"Paradise Papers": clarification by Dassault Aviation

(Saint-Cloud, France, November 7, 2017) - Dassault Aviation provides the following clarifications regarding the information which were published in the media concerning the "Paradise Papers".

Dassault Aviation complies with all of its tax obligations and in this respect pays taxes and duties in the countries where it conducts its industrial activities, i.e. chiefly in France and in the United States, via its American subsidiary. No tax optimization structure has been set up by the Company in order to evade French taxes or French VAT.

Whether for direct sales or financing of its Falcon business jets, Dassault Aviation conducts out the necessary checks and formalities in compliance with the laws and regulations in force, with all such operations being regularly checked by the French tax authorities.

Dassault Aviation keeps a scrutiny on its operations leading to the delivery of aircraft to its clients. The choice of country of registration and the mode of operations of aircraft delivered are the exclusive prerogative of clients.

Between 2008 and 2012 only, Dassault Aviation incorporated 7 leasing companies in the Isle of Man, to cover the financing needs of customers amid the financial crisis. This represented 2% of Falcons delivered worldwide over the period 2008 to 2012.

The Isle of Man was chosen for reasons related to operational flexibility and corporate management. The Isle of Man is with respect to VAT a European Community territory and is not listed among the non-cooperative tax jurisdictions.

The need to move towards international rules for tax harmonization is a political topic which we support in order to ensure fair global trade.

About Dassault Aviation

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets and military drones. In 2016, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €3.6 billion. The group has 12,000 employees.

