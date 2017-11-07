The "Formaldehyde Market in France: Business Report 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report presents analysis of formaldehyde market in France.
Scope:
- Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in France
- Formaldehyde market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated
- Trade analysis covers data on export and import volumes, dynamics, structure and prices
- The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country
- The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.
Key Topics Covered:
1. FRANCE PESTEL ANALYSIS
1.1. Political Factors
1.2. Economic Factors
1.3. Social Factors
1.4. Technological Factors
1.5. Environmental Factors
1.6. Legal Factors
2. FORMALDEHYDE MARKET IN FRANCE
2.1. Overview of formaldehyde market
2.2. Producers of formaldehyde, formalin and paraformaldehyde in France, including contact details and product range
2.2.1. Producers of formaldehyde and formalin
2.2.2. Producers of paraformaldehyde
3. FRANCE'S FOREIGN TRADE IN FORMALDEHYDE AND PARAFORMALDEHYDE
3.1. Export and import of formaldehyde: volume, structure, dynamics
3.2. Export and import of paraformaldehyde: volume, structure, dynamics
4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN FRANCE
5. FORMALDEHYDE CONSUMERS IN FRENCH MARKET
5.1. Downstream markets of Formaldehyde in France
5.2. Formaldehyde consumers in France
