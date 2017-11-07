ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - November 07, 2017) - Tijuana Flats, the fast-casual Tex-Mex dining experience, is challenging guests to turn up the heat during its "Heat Week" celebration, which kicks-off on Thursday, November 9 at all participating locations. In addition to daring Tijuana Flats patrons to indulge in its signature Hot Bar throughout the week, the restaurant is unveiling two new hot sauces: The Dictator, available on the Hot Bar in all Tijuana Flats locations and for purchase in stores and online for $6.99, and Heat Lightning, a commemorative, limited edition Tampa Bay Lightning 25 th anniversary hot sauce available for purchase only in participating Tampa and St. Pete locations and online for $6.99 throughout the season while supplies last.

Every Tijuana Flats location has a signature hot bar with 15 different sauces, ranging from "sissy" to "death wish." The Dictator is a "sissy," or mild, gochujang sauce that is a savory, sweet and spicy fermented condiment that originates from Korea. Heat Lightning is a tropical blue agave hot sauce that is sweet, fruity, and spicy.

"The purpose of 'Heat Week' is to push our guests' taste buds to the limit by re-introducing them to our classic sauces, while also showcasing new and interesting selections," said Larry Ryback, CEO of Tijuana Flats. "The Dictator and our commemorative Heat Lightning sauce are unique additions to our collection of sauces. We think our guests are really going to love them."

Throughout "Heat Week," Tijuana Flats will share creative ways to "spice up" classic condiments, such as queso and salsa, on its social media accounts. To see these "Heat Week" tips and more, follow Tijuana Flats on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Tijuana Flats

Established in 1995 in Winter Park, Florida, Tijuana Flats is a unique, fast-casual Tex-Mex dining experience featuring superior guest service and fresh, made-to-order food. Tijuana Flats has 135 locations in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The brand has been named to Fast Casual Magazine's 2015 & 2016 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. For more information on Tijuana Flats, please visit https://tijuanaflats.com/.

About AUA Equity

AUA Private Equity Partners, LLC is a New York-based, operationally-focused, lower middle-market investment firm providing strategic capital to companies in the consumer, media, or business services sectors with a particular focus on family-owned businesses or companies benefiting from the growth of the U.S. Hispanic population. AUA Private Equity makes equity investments of $15 to $75 million in companies that generate in excess of $5 million in EBITDA. AUA Private Equity currently manages over $275 million of capital. For more information on AUA Private Equity, please visit www.auaequity.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Bowes

lbowes@findsomewinmore.com

(407) 722-7843