Global Synthetic Leather Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Kuraray, Mayur Uniquoters, Nan Ya Plastics, Teijin & Toray Industries

DUBLIN, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Synthetic Leather Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global synthetic leather market to grow at a CAGR of 7.13% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Synthetic Leather Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is focus on development of bio-based synthetic leather. The need for sustainability is impelling the various stakeholders, such as customers, manufacturers, and the governments, to implement the production and adoption of bio-based products. Almost 9-11% of all the chemical-based products have their raw materials sourced from renewable sources, thus, making them more environment-friendly.

According to the report, one driver in the market is regulations against animal killing. Animal lovers across the globe are turning toward vegan leather. The major reason being to reduce animal killing for their hides for manufacturing of leather. India is one of the major producers and exporters of leather in the world and accounts for around 13% of the world's leather production. It ranks second for the manufacturing of leather footwear and garments in the world. Recently, there has been a ban on cattle slaughter in India.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is harmful environmental effects of PVC processing. PU and PVC are the most common materials that are used to make synthetic leather. Among these two materials, PVC is preferred more as it is much cheaper than PU. However, in recent times, the use of PVC is being reduced as it releases dioxins, which are hazardous chemicals. Another factor is the use of plasticizers known as phthalates. PVC, in the original form, is a very rigid substance and plasticizers must be added to make it more flexible and malleable.

Key vendors

KURARAY

Mayur Uniquoters

NAN YA PLASTICS

TEIJIN

TORAY INDUSTRIES

Other prominent vendors

Achilles USA

ALFATEX

ARORA VINYL

DAEWON Chemicals

FILWEL

H.R.Polycoats

Lederplast

MarvelVinyls

SAN FANG CHEMICAL INDUSTRY

Sisa

Suzhou Star New Material

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Global synthetic leather market by type

Global PU-based synthetic leather market

Global PVC-based synthetic leather market

Global bio-based synthetic leather market

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Global synthetic leather market by application

Global synthetic leather market for footwear industry

Global synthetic leather market for furnishing industry

Global synthetic leather market for automotive industry

Global synthetic leather market for bags industry

Global synthetic leather market for other industries

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Focus on development of bio-based synthetic leather

Use of water-based coating for PU

Increasing the production capacity

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive scenario

Key market vendors

Other prominent vendors

PART 13: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xtg8ns/global_synthetic





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716