Global Synthetic Leather Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Kuraray, Mayur Uniquoters, Nan Ya Plastics, Teijin & Toray Industries

The global synthetic leather market to grow at a CAGR of 7.13% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Synthetic Leather Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is focus on development of bio-based synthetic leather. The need for sustainability is impelling the various stakeholders, such as customers, manufacturers, and the governments, to implement the production and adoption of bio-based products. Almost 9-11% of all the chemical-based products have their raw materials sourced from renewable sources, thus, making them more environment-friendly.
According to the report, one driver in the market is regulations against animal killing. Animal lovers across the globe are turning toward vegan leather. The major reason being to reduce animal killing for their hides for manufacturing of leather. India is one of the major producers and exporters of leather in the world and accounts for around 13% of the world's leather production. It ranks second for the manufacturing of leather footwear and garments in the world. Recently, there has been a ban on cattle slaughter in India.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is harmful environmental effects of PVC processing. PU and PVC are the most common materials that are used to make synthetic leather. Among these two materials, PVC is preferred more as it is much cheaper than PU. However, in recent times, the use of PVC is being reduced as it releases dioxins, which are hazardous chemicals. Another factor is the use of plasticizers known as phthalates. PVC, in the original form, is a very rigid substance and plasticizers must be added to make it more flexible and malleable.
