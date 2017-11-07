Enabling IBM Maximo Clients in the U.K. and Continental Europe to Optimize Strategic, Long-Range Asset, Risk and Budget Planning



ATLANTA, 2017-11-07 17:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerPlan, a leading provider of strategic corporate performance software for asset-intensive companies, and MACS EU Ltd, one of Europe's largest IBM Gold Business Partners for the Enterprise Asset Management solution IBM Maximo, announce their partnership.



IBM Maximo customers are benefiting from transparency and confidence in their asset data and related work. This is enabling them to develop increasingly complex risk models, intervention plans and condition information based on a real understanding of asset performance. IBM Maximo, recognized as the world's leading enterprise asset management solution, and MACS EU's 30 years of experience help support their clients' ability to keep their most critical assets and resources operating at maximum efficiency.



Using PowerPlan together with Maximo further extends and delivers sophisticated capabilities to automate asset investment planning across the entire lifecycle, providing the information and control needed for organizations to meet strategic objectives. Powerplan's Asset Management Planning Suite comprises of both Asset Decision Support and Asset Investment Planning solutions delivering a comprehensive view of your assets and the ability to perform strategic, long-range asset, risk and budget planning.



"Our partnership with PowerPlan enables us to offer our IBM Maximo clients a complete enterprise asset management solution, including the opportunity to make asset investment decisions and asset lifecycle costing analysis, which closes the gap between operations and accounting," says Guus de Nijs, Managing Director of MACS EU Ltd.



"PowerPlan is dedicated to helping asset-intensive organizations optimize their assets while maintaining compliance," said Mark Stevens, PowerPlan Sales and Operations Director for EMEA. "I'm very excited by our partnership with MACS, an IBM Gold partner with 30 years experience. Together we are positioned to help organizations in the U.K. and Continental Europe make the most of their investment in their assets and their IBM Maximo solution."



PowerPlan's Asset Management Planning suite and the IBM Maximo solution provide a complete view of your assets' health, giving you the detailed information you need to comply with standards such as ISO 55000 across Europe and Australia, MAP-21 legislation and EPA Consent decrees in the U.S. and requirements for funding purposes across the globe.



About PowerPlan



PowerPlan software provides financial insight into how complex rules and regulations impact your organization - empowering you to make credible decisions that improve overall corporate performance. The integrated solution provides complete visibility starting with forecasting and monitoring to scenario planning and analytics while maintaining financial compliance. For more information, email info@powerplan.com or visit www.powerplan.com.



About MACS EU Ltd



For more than 30 years MACS EU delivers software, services, support and licenses for IBM Maximo, IBM TRIRIGA and IBM Control Desk solutions. MACS has offices in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and the US. It is an accredited GOLD IBM Business Partner. Further information? Visit www.macseu.co.uk or contact info@macs.eu.



About IBM Maximo Asset Management



IBM Maximo Asset Management is world's leading enterprise asset management solution to keep critical assets and resources operating at maximum efficiency. IBM Maximo Asset Management offers a comprehensive solution for managing physical assets on a common platform in asset-intensive industries - offering "built-in" mobile access, out-of-the-box mapping, crew management and analytical insights.



