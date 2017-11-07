

Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 plc Legal Entity Identifier: 213800GQ3JQE2M214C75 Result of General Meeting 7 November 2017



The Board of Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 plc ('Company') is pleased to announce that, at the General Meeting of the Company held earlier today at St Magnus House, 3 Lower Thames Street, London, EC3R 6HD, Shareholders unanimously approved the Special Resolution to support the proposals for the reorganisation of the Company (the 'Proposals') as set out in the circular published by the Company on 16 October 2017 ('Circular')



Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolution passed at the General Meeting received as at 10:45am on 3 November 2017, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at Downing LLP are set out below:



For Discretionary Against Total Withheld



No. of No. of No. of No. of No. of



Votes Cast Votes Cast Votes Cast Votes Cast Votes



% of votes % of votes % of votes % of votes



14,211,215,701 - - 14,211,215,701 - Res 1 100.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%



The Board will now take steps to implement the Proposals along with its sister company, Hazel Renewable Energy VCT1 plc, including the appointment of Gresham House Asset Management Limited as Investment Adviser.



Additionally, as noted in the Circular, the Board confirms the appointment of Giles Clark as a non-executive director. Giles has worked on solar projects across Europe since 2006, focusing on UK projects since 2010. In 2006, he co- founded SunRay Renewable Energy, where he was CFO, developing large utility scale solar projects across southern Europe. SunRay had built a pipeline of 1.4GWp of projects by the time it was acquired by SunPower Corporation for $277m in 2010. From 2013 to 2016 Giles was a founding shareholder and Chairman of Solstice Renewables which developed and sold 100 MWp of ground mounted solar farms in the UK. From 2013 to 2017 Giles was the founder and CEO of Primrose Solar which acquired and built 253 MW of ground mounted solar farms in the UK. The completed projects were sold in 2016 to Bluefield, Greencoat and Equitix. Giles has a BA in PPE from Oxford and an MBA from the London Business School.



The other Directors welcome Giles to the Board and believe his detailed industry experience and knowledge will prove to be a valuable asset as the Company starts a new phase of its life.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Hazel Renewable Energy VCT 2 plc via GlobeNewswire



B43GVJ8R42



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX