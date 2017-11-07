

Hazel Renewable Energy VCT1 plc Legal Entity Identifier: 213800IVQHJXUQBAAC06 Shareholder Update 7 November 2017



The Board of Hazel Renewable Energy VCT1 plc ('Company') is pleased to announce that Shareholders of Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 plc ('Hazel 2') have today approved proposals for the reorganisation of the Company (the 'Proposals') as set out in the circular published by Hazel 2 on 16 October 2017 ('Circular').



Accordingly, the Board will now take steps to implement the Proposals along with Hazel 2, including the appointment of Gresham House Asset Management Limited as Investment Adviser.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Hazel Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc via GlobeNewswire



B4M2G81R41



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX