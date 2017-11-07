sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

92,47 Euro		-0,443
-0,48 %
WKN: 886256 ISIN: CA0089161081 Ticker-Symbol: AGU 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
AGRIUM INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGRIUM INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,57
91,66
18:27
91,56
91,65
18:27
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGRIUM INC
AGRIUM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGRIUM INC92,47-0,48 %
POTASH CORPORATION OF SASKATCHEWAN INC16,51+0,16 %