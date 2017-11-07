The transaction, which is subject to regulatory and court approvals, reflects Zurich's continued efforts to manage risk and free up capital from non-core operations.

George Quinn, Group Chief Financial Officer, said: "The transaction with Catalina is another example of how the Group is actively managing its capital and legacy liabilities. This transaction reduces risk and continues the process of simplifying the Group and releasing capital from non-core activities as communicated at our Investor Day in 2016."

The transaction is expected to have a small positive impact on capital and earnings upon completion.

( News release November 7, 2017 (69.6 KB/PDF): http://www.zurich.com/_/media/dbe/corporate/docs/news-releases/2017/2017-1107-01.pdf?la=en&hash=A5A597A89763D05972A0A0C9B45AE2FC997636C0)

