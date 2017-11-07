According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global bioimplants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Bioimplants Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends.

The market research analysis categorizes the global bioimplants market into three major product segments, of which the top three are discussed in detail below:

Cardiovascular bioimplants

Orthopedic bioimplants

Dental bioimplants

Neurostimulation bioimplants

Ophthalmic bioimplants

Cardiovascular bioimplants

Cardiovascular bioimplants improve the quality of life of people suffering from heart diseases and reduce the cost of treating heart diseases. Cardiovascular bioimplants are made up from biomaterials such as metals, polymers, and biological materials. However, these biomaterials must be compatible with blood. Due to the advent of cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT), the demand for pacing devices has increased. The development of technologically advanced pacing devices has reduced mortality and improved healthcare outcomes.

According to Neha Noopur, a lead analyst at Techavio for orthopedics and medical devices research, "The rising prevalence of CVDs has increased the demand for cardiovascular bioimplants such as pacemakers to regulate heartbeat. Cardiovascular bioimplants such as cardioverter defibrillators are battery-powered devices that are implanted under the skin to track heart rate. They prevent sudden death in patients with tachycardia. Other cardiovascular pacing implants include cardiac stents and structural cardiac implants."

Orthopedic bioimplants

Orthopedic bioimplants are used for orthopedic procedures such as knee replacements, hip replacements, and reconstructive joint replacements. There are several types of orthopedic bioimplants including thoracolumbar bioimplants, intervertebral spacers, motion preservation devices, cervical implants, and implantable spinal stimulators. The growing changes in lifestyle have resulted in the lack of adequate physical exercise, which increases the prevalence of various orthopedic diseases such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Orthopedic bioimplants enable the restoration of damaged bone tissues. The growth of the global orthopedic bioimplants market is driven by rising incidence of spinal injuries caused by road accidents, falls, and crashes. Spinal injuries may lead to the permanent loss of sensation of autonomic nervous system and muscular function, which require bioimplants to restore the normal functioning of the muscles.

Dental bioimplants

Dental bioimplants are generally recommended for people who have lost a tooth or teeth due to periodontal disease or injury. These implants restore appearance, speech, nutrition, comfort, self-esteem, and oral health. The loss of teeth leads to loss of chewing ability. It also accelerates bone loss. Dental bioimplants are generally made from biocompatible metals that are surgically placed in the jaw bones. They bond with the healthy bone to provide support for dental crowns and dentures. Many biomaterials are used to manufacture dental bioimplants. These include metals, ceramics, carbon, and polymers. However, titanium is preferred as it is biologically compatible with the vital tissues.

"With advances in technology, many manufacturers are developing innovative dental bioimplants that are light, durable, and biocompatible. Titanium dental bioimplants provide excellent long-term results in the treatment of completely edentulous arches, implant-supported fixed partial dentures, and overdentures. Increasing research on dental implant designs, materials, and techniques is expected to increase the demand for dental bioimplants during the forecast period," says Neha

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Abbott

DePuy Synthes

Medtronic

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

