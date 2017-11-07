Last day of trading for the paid subscription shares will be on November 8, 2017. Please see below for instrument details.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SENS BTA ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010414276 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 144334 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Carl Barbäck or Emelie Thordewall, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.