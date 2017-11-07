The "Nitrites and Nitrates Market in Russia: Business Report 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report presents analysis of nitrites and nitrates market in Russia.
Scope:
- Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in Russia
- Nitrites and Nitrates market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated
- Trade analysis covers data on export and import volumes, dynamics, structure and prices
- The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country
- The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.
Key Topics Covered:
1. RUSSIA PESTEL ANALYSIS
1.1. Political Factors
1.2. Economic Factors
1.3. Social Factors
1.4. Technological Factors
1.5. Environmental Factors
1.6. Legal Factors
2. NITRITES AND NITRATES MARKET IN RUSSIA
2.1. Overview of nitrites and nitrates market
2.2. Producers of nitrites and nitrates market
2.2.1. Producers of nitrites
2.2.2. Producers of potassium nitrates
3. RUSSIA'S FOREIGN TRADE IN NITRITES AND NITRATES
3.1. Export and import of nitrites
3.2. Export and import of potassium nitrates
3.3. Export and import of other nitrates
4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN RUSSIA
5. NITRITES AND NITRATES CONSUMERS IN RUSSIAN MARKET
5.1. Downstream markets of Nitrites and Nitrates in Russia
5.2. Nitrites and Nitrates consumers in Russia
