Set Sail for lighter Weight and Fire Safety: Paroc Launches New 40% Lighter Marine Solutions

Paroc provides new lightweight solutions for fire insulated decks and bulkheads, suited for weight critical projects
WASHINGTON, November 7, 2017
WASHINGTON, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Significant development in production technology allows Paroc to bring lighter weight to the existing, internationally recognized marine offering. Among the first solutions to receive Light Marine treatment are PAROC slabs for A-class steel decks and bulkheads.
Easy design
The new solutions are based on only one product: 60 kg/m3stone wool slab PAROC Marine Navis Slab 60 in four thicknesses, which makes the design easy and less complex. The 40% weight reduction allows shipbuilders and ship-owners to benefit substantially from lower fuel consumption; additionally, ships become more maneuverable. The new PAROC products are also good for our environment: CO2-emissions will be reduced starting with the transport of the products from the factory until being installed in the shipyard and sailing on the water.
The solutions for A-class fire protection are:
PAROC Marine
Navis Slab 60
Navis Slab 60
A-60
Steel Deck
Steel Deck
A-60
Steel Bulkhead
Steel Bulkhead
A-30
Steel Deck
Steel Deck
A-30
Steel Bulkhead
Steel Bulkhead
Insulating thickness
level/stiffener (mm)
50 / 30
70 / 30
30 / 30
40 / 30
Weight (kg/m2)
3,0 / 1,8
4,2 / 1,8
1,8 / 1,8
2,4 / 1,8
The determination of non-combustibility in accordance with IMO FTP Code Part 1 has been performed for all PAROC Marine insulations.
The first PAROC Light Marine solutions are introduced in October 2017. These solutions are only the beginning of a new lightweight product range.
