Global Polyurea Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Demand from the Construction Industry & Rising Potential from APAC

The "Global Polyurea Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global polyurea market to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Polyurea Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The polyurea market in the report has been segmented based on product type, application, and geography. The increasing demand from the construction industry is expected to boost the market.



One trend in the market is increasing demand from the construction industry. The growth of the polyurea market is expected to shoot up in the forecast period because of the increasing demand for polyurea from the building and construction markets. In addition, the industrial developments are expected to propel the growth of the polyurea market.



According to the report, one driver in the market is rapid industrialization. The polyurea market is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to the rapid industrialization and growing investments in emerging countries due to cheap labor. The increase in industrialization has increased the emission of gases causing harm to the environment, leading to the wear and tear of surfaces. This challenge has been overcome by the increase in the demand for highly durable products. Polyurea products with improved performance properties and no VOCs have an advantage over other products that are made of epoxy, polyester, and polyurethanes.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is application challenges in the Arctic region. The low temperatures and snow points enable the application of polyurea products in Arctic regions. Due to the problems of dew, the substrates that are coated with polyurea do not exhibit a smooth finishing. The difference in temperature in night and day is another factor that has a negative impact on the application process and performance properties of polyurea products. There are high chances of developing cracks because of low temperature, resulting in the increase in the movement of liquids.



Key vendors

BASF

Covestro

Huntsman

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams

Other prominent vendors

Advanced Polymer Solutions

APV Engineered Coatings

Convertec

Dinsmore Welding & Fabrication

& Fabrication Geoliz Waterproofers

Hutchinson Manufacturing

NATIONWIDE PROTECTIVE COATING

Paramount Metal Finishing

POLYCOAT PRODUCTS

Quaker Chemical

Rhino Linings

Scorpion Protection Coatings

Wilko Retail

VersaFlex

