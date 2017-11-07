The "Sulphides Market in Germany: Business Report 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report presents analysis of sulphides market in Germany.
Scope:
- Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in Germany
- Sulphides market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated
- Trade analysis covers data on export and import volumes, dynamics, structure and prices
- The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country
- The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.
Key Topics Covered:
1. GERMANY PESTEL ANALYSIS
1.1. Political Factors
1.2. Economic Factors
1.3. Social Factors
1.4. Technological Factors
1.5. Environmental Factors
1.6. Legal Factors
2. SULPHIDES MARKET IN GERMANY
2.1. Overview of sulphides market
2.2. Producers of sulphides, including contact details and product range
2.2.1. Producers of sodium sulphides
2.2.2. Producers of zinc sulphide
3. GERMANY'S FOREIGN TRADE IN SULPHIDES
3.1. Export and import of sodium sulphides
3.2. Export and import of zinc sulphide
3.3. Export and import of cadmium sulphide
3.4. Export and import of other sulphides and polysulphides
4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN GERMANY
5. SULPHIDES CONSUMERS IN GERMAN MARKET
5.1. Downstream markets of Sulphides in Germany
5.2. Sulphides consumers in Germany
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3ldfzc/sulphides_market
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171107006346/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Chemicals