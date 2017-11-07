SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alkermes plc - ALKS

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Alkermes plc ("Alkermes" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ALKS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Alkermes and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 6, 2017, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris announced that she is opening an investigation into Alkermes's sales practices for its opioid-addiction treatment Vivitrol. Senator Harris specifically stated that the Company "aggressively marketed" its medication, convincing judges and prison officials to use it rather than more proven addiction-treatment products, and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars lobbying policymakers.

On this news, Alkermes's share price fell $2.23, or 4.37%, to close at $48.76 on November 6, 2017.

