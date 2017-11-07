The global high-end bicycle market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of approximately 5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global high-end bicycle market for 2017-2021. The report segments the market based on product (hybrid bikes, mountain bikes, road bikes, track bikes, and other bikes), retail format (specialty bicycle retailers, sporting goods retailers, department stores and hypermarkets, and others), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

Technavio's research analysts segment the global high-end bicycle market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Americas: largest high-end bicycle market

In the global high-end bicycle market, the largest market share is held by the Americas. Several individuals are engaging in outdoor recreational activities such as road racing and mountain biking. This has led to the adoption of high-end bikes at a rapid pace. In this region, the demand for high-end bicycles is fueled by cycling associations. For examples, the Adventure Cycling Association in the United States organizes annual tours, provides route-maps, and publishes cycle-travel information guides.

"In the Americas, the largest market for high-end bicycles is the US. Many high-end bicycle brands constitute the market in the US. The market in the US is dominated by key competitors like Giant Bicycle, MERIDA, and Trek Bicycle. The growth of the market is also boosted because of the high average spending capacity. Canada is the second largest high-end bicycle market in the Americas. Cycles Devinci, Broadie Bicycles, Rocky Mountain, and True North cycles are the key players in Canada," says Narendra Nandaigari, a lead expert from Technavio for outdoor gear research.

High-end bicycle market in EMEA

High-end bicycles are regarded as a fashion statement to leverage social status in Europe. Several consumers in the region tend to invest in high-end and ultra-high-end bicycles regardless of the prevailing economic uncertainty. The high-priced bicycles in Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain contribute to the high revenue of the region. In EMEA, during the forecast period, new product launches will continue to drive the growth of the high-end bicycle market.

"The high-end bicycle market is positively influenced by the prevailing conditions in the MEA region. The demand for high-end bicycles is predicted to rise due to economic development, lifestyle changes, and increased consumer income levels. The online retail market for high-end bicycles is growing further because of the high penetration rates of tablets and smartphones in the region. South Africa, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia are the key countries in the region," says Narendra.

High-end bicycle market in APAC

In the global high-end bicycle market, the fastest CAGR (in terms of revenue) is expected to be witnessed by APAC. The growth of the market in the region is due to the rising levels of urbanization. In countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and South Korea, rapid economic development has been witnessed. This has increased the purchasing power of the consumers in the region.

In APAC, the market leader in the high-end bicycle market is China. Taiwan has the presence of global manufacturers such as Giant Bicycle, MERIDA, and Fuji-ta Bicycle. Numerous manufacturing plants of multinational bicycle vendors have been established in the country. Japan, with an urbanization rate of 94%, is the second largest market for high-end cycles in APAC.

The top vendors in the global high-end bicycle market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Derby Cycle

Giant Bicycle

MERIDA

Specialized Bicycle Components

Trek Bicycle

