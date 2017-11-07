

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session in the red, adding to the losses of the previous day. After a positive start to the day, the market quickly slipped into negative territory and continued to fall for most of the day. The weak performance of the index heavyweights pressured the overall market.



Profit taking was partly responsible for the pullback. The early struggles on Wall Street also weighed on investor sentiment in the afternoon.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.74 percent Tuesday and finished at 9,220.16. The Swiss Leader Index weakened by 0.53 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.68 percent.



Staffing firm Adecco Group fell 1 percent after its disappointing third-quarter earnings report.



Bakery group Aryzta sank 3.4 percent, while luxury goods companies Richemont and Swatch dropped by 1.3 percent and 1.2 percent respectively.



The index heavyweights all finished solidly in negative territory Tuesday. Novartis weakened by 1.6 percent and Roche surrendered 0.8 percent. Shares of Nestlé also finished lower by 1.0 percent.



Zurich Insurance declined 0.3 percent and Swiss Life lost 0.2 percent. Swiss Life is due to report results on Wednesday, while Zurich Insurance will report on Thursday.



