

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pop star will.i.am's tech startup I.am+ has raised $117 million in venture funding, according to Reuters.



The report says that the company is entering into the corporate computing market with a voice assistant Omega for customer service. The new artificial intelligence product is similar to Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa. The company, founded in 2012, initially focused on consumer electronics devices such as headphones.



'I wanted to create something that allows us to do many things,' said will.i.am, founder and chief executive of the company, in a telephone interview with Reuters. 'There's so much you can do with a voice platform.'



I.am+'s first enterprise customer is Deutsche Telekom AG, the German telecom giant that owns T-Mobile. The company has been using Omega since July to provide AI customer support chatbot.



