sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.11.2017 | 18:46
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Pouches Market 2018-2022 - Rising Demand for Retort Pouches

DUBLIN, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Pouches Market 2018-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global pouches market to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Pouches Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The pouches market is fragmented owing to the presence of several international and domestic vendors. The level of competition among the players in this marketspace is intense especially in terms of price, quality, regulatory compliance, and innovation. To attain a competitive advantage over the other players, the vendors are focusing on R&D activities. Additionally, they are also adopting competitive strategies such as product portfolio expansions and cost reduction to establish their market presence.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rising demand for retort pouches. Retort pouches are becoming prevalent as consumers give priority to product freshness in comparison to other aspects while making a grocery purchase. These pouches have ability to withstand thermal processing during sterilization process.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing demand from food packaging industry. The food processing industry needs to focus on effective packaging of food to reduce wastage and provide safe and secure packaging solutions. The global food packaging market is expected to grow. Food packaging preserves food from external factors that include chemical influences such as exposure to gases, moisture, and light; and biological influences such as exposure to microorganisms, insects and rodents.

Key vendors

  • Amcor
  • Bemis
  • Coveris
  • Mondi Group
  • Smurfit Kappa Group
  • Winpak

Other prominent vendors

  • Sealed Air,
  • Sonoco,
  • DNP,
  • Polymer Packaging.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Type

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g945jg/global_pouches

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire