Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2017) - Darien Business Development Corp. (TSXV: DBD.H) ("Darien" or the "Company") announces it has closed its previously announced private placement of 6,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of $600,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.15 per Share for a period of one year from the date of issue.

The shares proposed to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used to satisfy the costs of pursuing a new business, to retire corporate indebtedness (of which $112,018 relates to amounts owed to a director and officer of the Company) and working capital purposes. The Company did not pay any finders fees under the Offering.

