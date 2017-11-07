The Czech National Bank has increased its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.5 %. The corridor around the key rate was expanded to 95 basis points, keeping the discount rate unchanged at 0.05 %. Tighter monetary policy reflects a booming Czech economy with unemployment at its pre-crisis low. EUR/CZK exchange rate poses risk to the CNB's inflation path. Last Thursday (November 2nd) the Czech National Bank (CNB) took the next step towards monetary policy normalization by increasing the 2-week repo rate by 25 basis points to 0.5 %. The interest rate corridor was expanded to 95 basis points by keeping the discount rate unchanged at 0.05 % and increasing the Lombard rate by 50 basis points to 1 %. The rate hike was in-line with market expectations and the CNB's forward...

