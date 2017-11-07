Solid Q3 GDP released last week for Austria and the total of the Euro Area. The conditions in the Austrian labor market keep improving amid the sound business cycle. The Austrian economy continues a strong growth trajectory. According to the flash estimate from the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (Wifo), real GDP increased by 0.8 % (q/q) in the third quarter after it had expanded by 0.9 % quarterly in H1 2017 (trend business cycle component). In seasonally and working day adjusted terms (Eurostat), the quarterly increase in GDP was 0.6 % in Q3. The recovery is broad based across expenditure components. Both household consumption (0.4 % q/q) and fixed investment (07 %) as well as net exports make the economy grow. Exports and imports rose by 0.8 % each in Q3. In annual...

