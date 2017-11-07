Global Proteomics Report 2017: Companies, Technologies, Markets Analysis 2016-2021 & 2026

DUBLIN, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report describes and evaluates the proteomic technologies that will play an important role in drug discovery, molecular diagnostics and practice of medicine in the post-genomic era - the first decade of the 21st century. Most commonly used technologies are 2D gel electrophoresis for protein separation and analysis of proteins by mass spectrometry.

Microanalytical protein characterization with multidimentional liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry improves the throughput and reliability of peptide mapping. Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption Mass Spectrometry (MALDI-MS) has become a widely used method for determination of biomolecules including peptides, proteins.

The number of companies involved in proteomics has increased remarkably during the past few years. More than 300 companies have been identified to be involved in proteomics and 224 of these are profiled in the report with 459 collaborations.

The markets for proteomic technologies are difficult to estimate as they are not distinct but overlap with those of genomics, gene expression, high throughput screening, drug discovery and molecular diagnostics. Markets for proteomic technologies are analyzed for the year 2016 and are projected to years 2021 and 2026. The largest expansion will be in bioinformatics and protein biochip technologies. Important areas of application are cancer and neurological disorders.

Key Topics Covered:



Part I: Technologies & Markets



Executive Summary



1. Basics of Proteomics



2. Proteomic Technologies



3. Protein biochip technology



4. Bioinformatics in Relation to Proteomics



5. Research in Proteomics



6. Pharmaceutical Applications of Proteomics



7. Application of Proteomics in Human Healthcare



8. Oncoproteomics



9. Neuroproteomics



10. Proteomics Markets



11. Future of Proteomics



12. References



Part II: Companies



11. Companies involved in developing proteomics



