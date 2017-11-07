Technavio's latest market research report on the global hyperspectral remote sensing market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

One of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market is the rising adoption of UAVs (aircrafts without a pilot on board). UAVs can be remotely controlled and can also be flown independently based on complex dynamic automation systems or pre-programmed flight plans. Diverse military fields such as environmental monitoring, search and rescue operations, reconnaissance, disaster relief, border patrol, tracking, and monitoring are using UAVs. During the forecast period, UAVs are predicted to play a crucial role in the civilian and commercial industries such as energy, mining, construction, agriculture, real-estate, and news media.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global hyperspectral remote sensing market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Availability of narrower bandwidths

Rising investments and adoption of hyperspectral imaging in environmental monitoring

Rise in research projects using hyperspectral remote sensing technologies

Availability of narrower bandwidths

Narrow bandwidths permit the users to collect laboratory-standard radiation from a far distance and apply spectral-based analytical tools to interpret the data in hyperspectral remote sensing. This approach is used in hyperspectral remote sensors to provide information in addition to the traditional cognitive remote sensing mapping and allows users to sense Earth remotely.

According to Jujhar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for sensors research, "The accepted bandwidth for HRS technology earlier was approximately 10 nm. To expand the capabilities of hyperspectral remote sensors, narrower bandwidths are currently available, and they are desirable. The first application for hyperspectral remote sensing was geology, and the previous spectral resolution of 10 nm was used for this purpose. Bandwidths less than 1 nm are required for newer applications like assessing vegetation fluorescence. Therefore, spatial spectroscopy is possible from a much further distance than before using hyperspectral remote sensors."

Rising investments and adoption of hyperspectral imaging in environmental monitoring

In mapping and monitoring the environment, a major role is played by hyperspectral remote sensing. To detect wetland ecosystems impacted by oil, the information from hyperspectral imagery can be used. To identify the changes in the wetlands vegetation and to prevent damage, the information collected in the form of images can be used. Different global organizations such as the United Nations (UN) and World Health Organization (WHO) are regulating governments. They are encouraging private sectors to prevent climate change and monitor the environment through financing, investments, consulting, and advisory services. For instance, International Finance Corporation (IFC), a world bank group, is working in collaboration with the World Bank and other groups to address the policy and regulatory challenges to green growth.

"Sales of equipment and technology such as hyperspectral remote sensors is expected to rise due to such growing investments in climate change prevention and environmental monitoring and management. The environment can be monitored by the organizations and agencies without excessive capital investments in systems and infrastructure using this equipment and technology," says Jujhar.

Rise in research projects using hyperspectral remote sensing technologies

Many research areas such as vegetation research, food analysis, and mineral research utilize hyperspectral remote sensing. To detect and measure different properties of the materials and objects that are depicted, these applications use hyperspectral remote sensors.

In 2017, Headwall Photonics announced a remote sensing technique in microscopy, which helps to detect aberrant alterations in the spectra. The time required for manufacturing end-products such as vehicles and medicines can be determined using this technique. It will also assist to estimate and tackle time failure challenges in the cosmetic and automotive industry.

