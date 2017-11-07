Dillon Gage Metals: IDS Group Opens First Texas Bullion Depository

IDS of Texas Accepting Clients as of Nov. 1

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2017 / International Depository Services Group (IDS), a privately-owned subsidiary of Dillon Gage Metals, opens Texas' first precious metals depository, International Depository Services of Texas. Beginning Nov. 1, depository clients who wish to store precious metals bars, rounds and coins in the state of Texas can contact IDS Group and open an account. IDS of Texas, located in Dallas, is the third location for the International Depository Services Group, which also includes IDS of Delaware and IDS of Canada.

"Expanding our operations into Texas reflects the growing demand for providing private precious metals storage in multiple geographic locations while offering the same high level of security, integrity, confidentiality, and accountability that our clients experience in Delaware and Ontario," said Alisa Moen, President of IDS Group. "Institutions and individuals who diversify their investment strategy with precious metals now have a dependable and efficient solution for secure storage in Texas."

Consistent with the business model at other IDS depositories, the Texas location can receive, securely store, transfer and ship precious metals worldwide. All account holdings, whether individual or institutional, are segregated to ensure complete security and confidentiality along with custom reporting and 24/7 online access through IDS' proprietary VaultDirect™ platform.

IDS of Texas is staffed with knowledgeable professionals with years of experience in precious metals and bullion storage and logistics. The IDS team is particularly experienced in dealing with IRA custodians and the requisite inventory and reporting typical with self-directed precious metal IRA accounts. IDS Group is insured by Lloyd's of London, the world's leading provider of specialized asset insurance.

"Texas needs a professional level of trust and security for precious metals storage operations," said Terry Hanlon, President of Dillon Gage Metals. "We're proud to be the first precious metals depository in Texas to offer dual control security procedures, a competitive rate structure and online VaultDirect portal access. This facility is designed to be the market leader for storing self-directed IRA accounts and individual private holdings. As one of the largest and most respected global precious metals companies, located in Dallas Texas, we know depositories and how to meet the needs of discerning investors."

IDS Group maintains several precious metals accreditations for its locations, including the commodity Exchanges COMEX/CME and the Intercontinental Exchange Futures U.S./ICE; is an associate in the London Bullion Market Association, the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and the International Precious Metals Institute. For more information, please visit www.internationaldepositoryservices.com or call toll-free (888) 322-6150.

About International Depository Services Group

International Depository Services Group (http://www.internationaldepositoryservices.com) with locations in Delaware, (www.internationaldepositoryservices.com; 888-322-6150), Ontario, Canada (www.idsofcanada.com; 855-362-2431) and Texas (InternationalDepositoryServices.com). All IDS locations offer secure, efficient and insured precious metals and certified coin depositories that focus on custom business logistics solutions including storage, fulfillment, inventory management and many other value-added services.

About Dillon Gage Metals

Dillon Gage Inc. of Dallas (DillonGage.com), founded in 1976, companies include:

Dillon Gage Metals (www.DillonGage.com) one of the world's largest precious metals wholesale trading firms. The firm is an authorized purchaser for all major world mints and maintains inventory in over 20 countries around the world. Additionally, the company provides advanced tools and technologies that enable market participants to be more successful in their businesses, allowing electronic trading and offering cloud-based solutions for the physical precious metals marketplace. 800-375-4653

FizTrade Online Trading (www.FizTrade.com) offers a real-time bid/ask trading platform for gold, silver, platinum and palladium. 800-375-4653

Dillon Gage Refining (www.dillongage.com/refining/why-dg), professional assayers and refiners of precious metal scrap, from low grade to karat scrap. Stone removal services and diamond experts on staff. 888-436-3489

