Two Day AML/CTF Investigation and Identification Program (Sydney, Australia - December 7th-8th, 2017)

DUBLIN, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "AML/CTF Investigation and Identification" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This program is designed to assist in defining the investigation process and provide additional tools to support both the investigative teams and those who review the decision to submit a report or not. Using a number of scenarios throughout the program you will be asked to consider what investigative steps you would undertake to make a decision and assess potential changes in customer risk rating.

Designed for those who investigate, team leaders and managers the program reflects on regulator expectations and practical investigation activities commensurate with the type of alert.

If you are looking for answer of these questions, you would certainly benefit by attending this AML Workshop:

As part of your AML/CTF program there is a lot of focus on investigating unusual or overly complex transactions but what does this mean in practical terms?

How deep do you dive?

How broad is that investigation and what makes something suspicious enough to report?

How do you make sure every investigation is appropriate in an environment where volumes of alerts and staff numbers can be pressure points on the investigations team?

How do you train new team members in the investigative process?

Why Should You Attend:



We will discuss, and add context to, the amount of information and other documentation included in SMR's when they are submitted. We encourage each attendee to bring along one, de-identified, scenario that can be worked through by the group as an exercise



Using real examples as case studies and identifying the benefits and pitfalls, this program is designed to help you understand:

First Principles - what is it we are trying to identify

Sources of alerts for investigations

Transactional driven v. customer profile driven investigation

Considering peer activity

The importance of taking a holistic view

Investigation effectiveness

Customer risk assignment and their activity

Recording the investigative process and reasons for decisions

Following up with customers; and

Making a report.

Learning Objectives:

Understanding the rules and regulator advice

Avenues of inquiry that can be used in an investigation

Consistency in assessing whether or not to report

Areas Covered:

Regulatory requirements

Better investigation practice

Building a holistic view of the customer

Examples of issues (case studies throughout the course); and

Managing investigation notes and evidence.

Field of Study:

Auditing: 0.6 CPE Credit

Behavioral Ethics: 1.8 CPE Credit

Business Management & Organization: 4.8 CPE Credit

Personnel/HR: 1.6 CPE Credit

Regulatory Ethics: 1.2 CPE Credit

Specialized Knowledge and Applications: 2.4 CPE Credit



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qk9vtp/amlctf





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716