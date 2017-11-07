Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2017) - Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTC Pink: BVTEF) (FSE: YQGB) announces that it wishes to extend the expiry date of the following previously issued Warrants so that they all expire on February 22, 2020:

Warrants issued December 22, 2016 to purchase a total of 590,909 common shares of the Company at $0.20 per share, currently expiring December 21, 2017 (see News Release dated December 22, 2016); and

Warrants issued February 22, 2017 to purchase a total of 1,681,818 common shares of the Company at $0.20 per share, currently expiring February 21, 2018 (see News Release dated February 22, 2017).

Subject to receipt of acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange, the expiry term for the above Warrants will be extended to expire on February 21, 2020. Other than extension of the term, the Warrant provisions will remain the same.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

SIGNED: "Richard Barnett"

Richard Barnett, CFO and Secretary

Contact: (604) 336-8614

