sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,03 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A111YN ISIN: CA45107N2059 Ticker-Symbol: YQGB 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ICONIC MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ICONIC MINERALS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,028
0,038
19:46
0,03
0,034
17:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ICONIC MINERALS LTD
ICONIC MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ICONIC MINERALS LTD0,030,00 %