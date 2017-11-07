Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2017) - In celebration of its tenth anniversary of being listed on TSX Venture Exchange, GTA Resources and Mining Inc. (TSXV: GTA) has been invited to ring the closing bell on Monday, November 20, 2017.

"GTA Resources is tremendously honoured by this invitation," said GTA's CEO Peter M. Clausi. "Our team has emerged from one of the most brutal mining downturns in history, during which time we efficiently proved up over one million ounces of gold at Northshore and now have an imminent field program at Big Duck Lake in Hemlo. That wouldn't have been possible without the ongoing support from TSXV. We are looking forward to having key team members together to celebrate this milestone."

GTA also announces the closing on another tranche of its previously announced financing. This round included the issuance of 1,000,000 Flowthrough Units, for total proceeds of $50,000 from this tranche. A finder's fee of $3,750 and 70,000 broker warrants was paid in relation to this round.

The net use of proceeds as announced on August 29, 2017 is to fund exploration at GTA's Big Duck Lake Gold Property in the Hemlo Gold Camp.

ABOUT GTA RESOURCES - GTA is a publicly traded mineral exploration company led by an experienced and successful management team. It is focused on exploring for gold and zinc in Canada. GTA currently has four projects, with three in Ontario and one in Newfoundland. The three Ontario projects are the > 54%-owned Northshore Gold Project, near Schreiber in the Hemlo Gold Camp; the 100% owned Auden Project, near Hearst, Ontario; and the Big Duck Lake Gold Project also in Hemlo (option to own up to 100%). GTA also owns 100% of the Burnt Pond Zinc-Silver Project in central Newfoundland, along strike from Teck Resources Limited's past-producing Duck Pond Mine. GTA has roughly 46 million shares outstanding.

On behalf of the board of directors,

GTA Resources and Mining Inc.

"Peter M. Clausi"

President and CEO

+1 416-890-1232

pclausi@gtaresources.com

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.gtaresources.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement, duration and cost of exploration programs, anticipated exploration program results, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves, the timing of the receipt of assay results, and business and financing plans and trends, are forward-looking statements.Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include those related to weather, equipment and staff availability; performance of third parties; risks related to the exploration stage of the Company's projects; market fluctuations in prices for securities of exploration stage companies and in commodity prices; and uncertainties about the availability of additional financing; risks related to the Company's ability to identify one or more economic deposits on the properties, and variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located on the properties; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities on the properties; and risks related to the Company's ability to produce minerals from the properties successfully or profitably. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the latest technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.