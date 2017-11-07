Two day Seminar: GMP Compliance for Quality Control and Contract Laboratories (Singapore - November 20th-21st, 2017)

DUBLIN, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "GMP Compliance for Quality Control and Contract Laboratories" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This two day interactive in-person seminar will provide participants the regulatory background and guidelines through all critical areas of GMP compliance. This course helps attendees understand the latest requirements and also provides them templates and examples to develop inspection ready documentation.

Practical examples and interactive exercises will be dispersed into and between the presentations while 50% of the total time will be dedicated to practical sessions. During the seminar, participants will work in small groups on case studies and prepare the answers using prepared fill-in templates. After the course a large variety of tools such as SOPs, validation examples and checklists will be readily available on a dedicated website that can be used to easily implement what they have learned from the course.

Learning Objectives:

Learn about the regulatory background and GMP requirements for quality control and contract laboratories.

Understand and be able to explain your company's quality plan or laboratory compliance master plan.

Understand the difference between GMP and non-GMP laboratories.

Learn how to develop inspection ready documentation.

Be able to train others in your organization on GMP requirements.

Learn how to avoid and/or respond to the FDA inspectional observations and warning letters.



Who Should Attend:



Analysts and lab managers

QA managers and personnel

Validation specialists

Regulatory affairs

IT professionals

Human resources (HR) managers and staff

Training departments

Documentation department

Consultants& teachers



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l6kl7j/gmp_compliance





