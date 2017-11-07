SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Manitex International, Inc. - MNTX

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Manitex International, Inc.("Manitex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MNTX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Manitex and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 6, 2017, Manitex announced that certain of its previously issued financial statements can no longer be relied upon. The Company stated, in part: "In 2016, the Company sold 39 cranes for total sales revenues of approximately $15 million to a single broker customer in a series of transactions (the "Transactions") that were each structured as a customary "bill and hold" arrangement. The revenue for the Transactions was recognized in 2016. . . . In connection with its review of its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, the Company became aware that the prior accounting treatment for the Transactions was not correct. Specifically, the Company has preliminarily concluded that the relationship with the broker qualified as a Variable Interest Entity and should, therefore, have resulted in a different accounting treatment. In connection with the foregoing matters, on November 2, 2017, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, in consultation with the Company's management and UHY LLP, the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, determined that the Company's previously issued financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, June 30 and September 30, 2016, year ended December 31, 2016 and quarters ended March 31 and June 30, 2017, included in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for such periods and together with all three, six and nine-month financial information contained therein can no longer be relied upon."

On this news, Manitex's share price has fallen as much as $1.77, or 19.56%, during intraday trading on November 7, 2017.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

