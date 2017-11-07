COMMACK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/17 -- Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PASO), a provider of healthcare/financial processing and management solutions for the healthcare, and dental industries, proudly announces that the CIIT Center in Plainview has been featured on Long Island's News 12- Long Island Naturally segment.

Dr. Michael Gruttadauria and Dr. Robert Goldman were featured on this segment, detailing the Center's approach to Depression and Anxiety.

http://longisland.news12.com/clip/13829564/long-island-naturally-tms-use-for-depression

While TMS is a stand-alone treatment, in order to get the best results, Dr. Gruttadauria uses an integrative approach to depression. The CIIT Center also treats autism, concussions, and autoimmune disease by focusing on underlying health conditions.

Bruce Weitzberg, CEO of Patient Access Solutions, stated, "The recent segment on News12 exemplifies the cutting edge treatment approach of The CIIT Center. The advanced technology, patient relationship approach, and one-stop medical experience makes the Center a unique healthcare facility on Long Island and beyond. We thank News12 for their great reporting."

News 12 Long Island has received numerous industry and community awards including 96 New York Emmy Awards, 255 Press Club of Long Island Awards, 55 New York Associated Press Awards, and 19 Edward R. Murrow awards from the RTDNA, among others. News 12 has over 2 million viewers in the region.

About Patient Access Solutions Inc.(www.pashealth.com)

Patient Access Solutions Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, and management resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com.

About the CIIT Center (www.theciitcenter.com)

The CIIT Center, specializing in the treatment of children with autism spectrum disorder, as well as adults with traumatic brain injury such as a concussion, and chronic conditions like migraine, post-traumatic stress disorder, autoimmune diseases and so much more. The Center occupies 12,500-square feet, in a street level office building located right off two major highways in Plainview, NY. The progressive center provides great efficiency and convenience in how we serve our patients. The goal is to create integrated, personalized treatment programs where the patient and staff work in unison to identify the underlying health conditions causing the issues, as opposed to just treating the symptoms.

