Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal nitrocellulose market report for 2017-2021. This market research report also lists eight other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

There are several small and big players that constitute the global nitrocellulose market. Global vendors such as DowDuPont, Nitro Quimica, Synthesia, and Tembec are the leaders in the market.In the paint additives market, several regional vendors are present in APAC. The emergence of domestic vendors is because of factors such as the growing middle class and rising industrialization and urbanization in developing economies such as India, Indonesia, Brazil, and China. Operation cost, price, economies of scale, product quality, and innovation are some of the key factors for competition among the vendors. For survival in the competitive market,some vendors possess superior technological and financial resources.

According to Mohammed Shakeel Iqbal, a lead analyst at Technavio for textile, fiber, and composites research, "One of the factors driving the growth of the market is the abundance of cellulose and simple manufacturing process of nitrocellulose. Cellulose is produced by plants and due to its unique structure and multiple functions, it is used in several products. The main sources of cellulose apart from wood are plant fibers such as cotton, hemp, flax, and jute. Cellulose is organic, it is found abundantly and, it is a crucial polysaccharide. It reacts easily with acids and bases and is one of the key raw materials used in the production of nitrocellulose."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following as top market vendors:

DowDuPont

DowDuPont offers solutions for clean water, increased agricultural productivity, and clean energy generation and conservation. Their portfolio includes specialty chemicals, advanced materials, and agricultural sciences. The company offers nitrocellulose under the product name WALSRODER nitrocellulose. WALSRODER nitrocellulose is damped with ethanol, isopropanol, or water. It is used as a binder in various applications including printing inks and wood coatings.

Manuco

The company develops, manufactures, commercializes and distributes all the grades of energetic nitrocellulose using either cotton linters or wood pulp as key raw materials. Manuco produces customized nitrocellulose that complies with military and commercial ammunition standards. Multiple grades of nitrocellulose produced by the company are used in propellants artilleries, dynamites, and other applications.

Nitro Química

Nitro Química is a Brazilian company located in Sao Paulo. The company uses sophisticated manufacturing technologies to produce nitrocellulose. The company operates in 70 countries as of 2016. Nitro Química produces nitrocellulose-based solutions for various end-user industries such as cosmetics, packaging, pharmaceuticals, and automotive coatings.

Synthesia

The company has been in the production of specialty chemicals for over 90 years. Advanced organic intermediates, cellulose derivatives, and pigment and dyes are the key business segments of the company. The major clients of Synthesia include manufacturers of coating and printing ink, producers of dye and pigment for the textile industry, and other industries. The company produces industrial and energetic nitrocellulose that are used in various end-user industries such as wood finishing, metal, leather, and coating lacquers.

Tembec

The company produces specialty cellulose that enhances the properties of many products such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and foods. The company has two manufacturing plants that supply various specialty cellulose worldwide. Tembec manufacturing unit in Canada produces cellulose used in the production of acetate, ether, and nitrocellulose. Tembec manufacturing unit in France produces cellulose ether and nitrocellulose.

