

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures edged lower Tuesday after upbeat jobs data showed demand for workers remained strong in September.



Job openings were little changed in September, keeping the opening rate at a record high 4.0 percents, according to the so-called JOLTS report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Job openings in the third quarter were up 7 percent from a year earlier.



Dec. gold settles at $1,275.80/oz on Comex, down $5.80, or 0.5%. Gold touched a 3-month low last week, but rebounded yesterday on geopolitical tensions and inflation expectations.



A report on consumer credit is due at 3 pm ET.



Outgoing Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks in Washington this afternoon.



