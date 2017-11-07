Global Glass Processing Equipment Market to 2021

DUBLIN, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Glass Processing Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global glass processing equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 3.91% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Glass Processing Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for glass from construction industry. There has been a huge growth in the construction industry due to the rise in population and urbanization. To accommodate the needs of their increasing populations, governments worldwide are trying to establish new residential and commercial projects.



However, the growth in the construction industry will increase the demand for glass processing equipment as many new construction projects are using curtain walls instead of the traditional walls. Most of the demand for glass in the construction sector is attributed to the growing use of curtain walls.

One trend in the market is increase in green construction activities. Glass is used in construction mainly to lower costs and to ensure low energy consumption in buildings. Buildings that utilize green energy are called green buildings. Green construction thus includes the use of low e-glass, which is highly energy efficient and reduces carbon emissions.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is highly capital-intensive market. The global glass processing equipment market is a technologically developing sector, and it requires constant investment in R&D for the development of new products according to changing needs.



Materials such as iron and steel, aluminum, stainless steel, titanium, brass, copper, and other alloys are necessary to manufacture glass processing machinery. The fluctuations in raw material prices disrupt the pricing strategy of glass processing equipment manufacturers.



Key vendors

Biesse Group

Bottero

CMS Glass Machinery

Conzzeta Management

Glaston

HEGLA

OCMI-OTG

Other prominent vendors

BENTELER International

ZHONGSHAN DEWAY MACHINERY MANUFACTURE

IGE Glass Technologies

LandGlass Technology

LiSEC

Shenzhen Handong Glass Machinery

Siemens

SK Glass Machines

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v2jpsg/global_glass



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716