EPFR Platform Provides Financial Institutions with Actionable Ideas that Perform

New, customizable interface gives greater visibility into fund flows, allocations, and strategies

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Financial Intelligence's EPFR ("EPFR"), an industry leader in fund flow and allocation data, released their new platform this week. The new platform is a scalable research and analytics site, utilizing flow and allocation data to drive investment signals, create data visualizations, and support analysis and insight.

EPFR provides strategists, researchers, traders and investors with information on changing global investor sentiment, as well as how their peers are allocating assets amongst countries, sectors and industries. EPFR's fund flows (the amount of cash flowing into and out of funds worldwide) are broken down by asset class, fund group and investment manager, then even further to the individual fund and share class levels. EPFR tracks over $30 trillion in assets under management (AUM) and can deliver data monthly, weekly or daily. Its core datasets are fund flows and fund allocations, which feed into hybrid datasets including country and sector flows.

"EPFR delivers a complete picture of institutional and individual investor flows and fund manager allocations driving global markets," said Cameron Brandt, Director of Research at EPFR. "The new platform fully integrates our comprehensive flow data, customizable strategies, and timely research. This makes it easier to identify trends and spot inflection points that otherwise may have been missed."

The flexibility of the EPFR platform allows clients to customize data and strategies so they align with their goals. Also, IFI developed the platform structure in a way that allows for continuous addition of new data sets, like stock flows and stock allocations, as they become available.

For more information about the EPFR platform, visit the EPFR Platform launch page.

About EPFR

EPFR, a part of Informa Financial Intelligence, provides strategists, researchers, traders and investors with fund flow and asset allocation data and insights to financial institutions around the world. EPFR tracks both traditional and alternative fund flows and asset allocation data from nearly 90,000 conventional and alternative mutual funds domiciled globally with over $30 trillion in total AUM. Collecting data from thousands of global sources around the clock with a proprietary collection and quality control process, our core data sets are verified by both algorithms and humans to ensure the highest quality for your decision-making. Clients use our data in both discretionary trading and systematic investment strategies. Our research team provides back-tested strategies, from regional through dedicated country to global sectors, on which to base actionable investment ideas. For more information, please visitour website.

About Informa Financial Intelligence

Financial Intelligence, part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of critical decision-making solutions and custom services to financial institutions. From the big picture to the smallest detail, Informa Financial Intelligence's leading-edge financial information and decision-making products provide specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. For more information, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com.

