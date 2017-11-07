Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal premium shoes marketreport. This market research report also lists 17 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171107006422/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global premium shoes market from 2017-2021.(Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

According to Technavio's research analysis, the global premium shoes market consists of several well-established and regional marketers. With growing awareness about healthy living and physical fitness among consumers, there has been an increased number of participation in fashion trends and sports activities. This has encouraged key players to manufacture a wide variety of innovative sports shoes for customers. To overcome the stiff competition between key market players, there has been an increased focus on new product development and product differentiation.

Vendors offer their products under different categories in the global premium shoes market. Some of these products include casual outdoors, formals, and sneakers in the general shoe category, whereas the sports category includes shoes for hiking, skateboarding, football, tennis, golf, and running. Companies are enhancing and developing their product designs as per consumer demand.

"Celebrity endorsements, digital promotions, and social media marketing are some of the prominent advertising and marketing strategies prevailing among key vendors. The high growth potential of the global premium shoes market is driving vendors to compete and differentiate themselves from other competitors in the market," says Tamal Saha, a lead retail goods and services research analyst from Technavio.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

adidas Group

adidas Group designs, manufactures, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products across the world. The company also offers footwear, apparel, and accessories under the brand name of adidas Golf. It designs, produces, and distributes ice hockey equipment such as sticks, skates, protection gear, and apparel. The company markets more than 840 million products in over 160 countries every year.

ASICS

ASICS manufactures and sells sports shoes, sportswear, and sports equipment, including athletic machines. The company has three broad product categories which are sports shoes, sportswear, and sports equipment. ASICS manufactures and sells running shoes that are used in different sports for men and women. The company offers a total of around 40 variants of shoes for men, while for women and kids, they offer around 30 and five variants of shoes, respectively.

New Balance

New Balance offers a wide variety of shoes for men, women, and kids. The company offers footwear such as running shoes, walking shoes, baseball shoes, skateboarding shoes, golf shoes, cross-training shoes, lifestyle shoes, tennis shoes, and lacrosse shoes. The company's products are sold in more than 120 countries. New Balance also offers a range of shoes under the NB1 CUSTOMISE series that allows customers to customize the shoes as per their personal style, including using different colors to personalize their shoes.

Nike

Nike designs, manufactures, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for men, women, and kids worldwide. Their brands include Nike, Hurley, and Converse. The Nike brand offers products for different sports such as running, basketball, training and gym, soccer, skateboarding, football, surfing, track and field, golf, baseball, tennis, and lacrosse. Nike also offers sports-inspired lifestyle sportswear. The company is focusing on upgrading the quality of its products through R&D activities.

SKECHERS USA

SKECHERS USA is one of the key lifestyle footwear companies in the international market. They design, produce, and market a variety of footwear for men, women, and children under the brand name Skechers. The key brands of the company include Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Skechers USA, Skechers Kids, and others. The company is focusing on product development, product differentiation, construction of a strong team of global brand ambassadors, domestic and international growth, and the development of global infrastructure.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Luggage Locks Market 2017-2021

Global Smart Ovens Market 2017-2021

Global Hockey Equipment Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171107006422/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com