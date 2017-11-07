

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Favorable views of the Democratic Party have fallen to their lowest level in over twenty-five years, according to the results of a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.



The poll found that 37 percent of Americas have a favorable view of the Democratic Party, down from 41 percent in September and 44 percent in March.



Fifty-four percent of Americans have an unfavorable view of the Democratic Party, matching the highest level seen in polls going back to 1992.



CNN noted the rating includes low favorable ratings from some core Democratic groups, including non-whites and people under 35 years old.



However, the poll found that the Republican Party does not fare any better, as just 30 percent of Americans have a favorable view of the GOP. Sixty-one percent have an unfavorable view of the Republican Party.



The survey still showed Democrats with a 50 percent to 38 percent lead over Republicans on a generic congressional ballot.



CNN noted the poll comes amid recent feuds and divisions in the Democratic Party, as former interim chair Donna Brazile's new book has raised new questions about infighting during the 2016 presidential campaign.



The CNN poll of 1,021 adults was conducted by SSRS between November 2nd and 5th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX