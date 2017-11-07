TUSTIN, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/17 -- President Trump declares the opioid epidemic "a National public health emergency." Trump goes on to say "that ending the epidemic will require the resolve of our entire country." As a result of President Trump's statements, focus on safe and effective opioid addiction treatment has gained significant attention.

Nexalin Technology, subsidiary of Legacy Ventures International, Inc. is an FDA cleared medical device that utilizes a safe, non-invasive, non-drug treatment for anxiety, depression, and insomnia.

Nexalin has initiated pilot trials in addiction treatment centers around the United States for the treatment of opiate addiction. The pilot data indicates a significant reduction in cravings and withdrawal symptoms associated with early recovery. Additional clinical observations indicated that patients in early sobriety were able to sustain their commitment to abstinence from drugs and alcohol including opiates. This success has prompted the undertaking of formal clinical trials designed to investigate Nexalin Technology as an alternative opiate addiction treatment.

Currently, Nexalin Technology is engaged in clinical trials designed by the University of Pennsylvania to study the effect of Nexalin in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). Additional clinical trials will be designed by the University of Pennsylvania, in collaboration with the University of Arizona, utilizing Nexalin as a form of treatment for patients with opiate addiction. These new clinical trials will take place at Carrier Clinic in New Jersey.

Nexalin Technology's President and CEO, Randall Letcavage, stated: "Our mission is to improve the lives of those suffering from substance abuse disorder and depression." Mr. Letcavage further stated, "The Company supports President Trump's declaration that the opiate epidemic is a national emergency. With opiate addiction at record levels, Nexalin Technology will allocate additional resources to investigate the Nexalin treatment as an adjunctive therapy for substance abuse disorder with specific focus on opiate addiction."

Nexalin Technology was cleared by the FDA in 2003 as a safe and effective treatment for patients who suffer from anxiety, depression and insomnia. These are the same side effects associated with addiction that contribute to relapse. The Nexalin device emits a frequency-based waveform that interacts with structures of the mid-brain that regulate and stabilize the neurotransmitters associated with brain health. Nexalin consists of 15 to 20 treatments over a 3-4 week period. The treatment is comfortable and relaxing for all patients.

Mark White, Nexalin's Chief Operating Officer, commented: "Science indicates that addiction is a brain based disease. At Nexalin, we believe the treatment of addiction will begin in the brain, especially when opiates are the drug of choice. Pilot data and clinical trial design validates the importance of Nexalin as a brain based addiction treatment."

Nexalin is an FDA cleared medical device which creates a frequency based waveform that interacts with the deep brain structures involved in the regulation of neurochemistry. Data suggests the Nexalin waveform effectively resets the hypothalamus of the brain, without the introduction of pharmaceuticals, creating a homeostasis in the brains naturally occurring neurochemicals.

Clinical research indicates that normalizing the production of various neurotransmitters, including Dopamine, Serotonin, and Norepinephrine may begin as early as the initial treatment. Patients report on average, a minimum 70% sustained improvement in all symptoms. For more information regarding Nexalin, including providers near you, please visit www.nexalin.com. If you are a medical professional interested in learning more, please call (714) 258-8004.

Carrier Clinic, a behavioral healthcare system, has been a trusted source of compassionate help and supportive healing for patients and their families since we opened our doors in 1910.

One of the largest independent, nonprofit behavioral healthcare facilities in New Jersey, Carrier Clinic specializes in psychiatric and substance abuse addiction treatment. We provide a complete array of expert care and education for adolescents, adults, and older adults on the inpatient and residential levels. Outpatient services are provided for ECT treatment and drug abuse addiction.

