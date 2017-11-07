

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices leveled off Tuesday after a furious rally took them to 2-year highs in the previous session.



Traders are becoming convinced that OPEC will do whatever it takes to re-balance the global oil market in 2018. Even hitherto reluctant Nigeria is reportedly on board with plans to extend OPEC's supply quota plan with Russia, according to reports.



Ahead of the weekly U.S. oil inventories reports, Dec. WTI oil edged down by 15 cents, or 0.3% to settle at $57.20/bbl, the first loss in four sessions.



In economic news, job openings were little changed in September, keeping the opening rate at a record high 4.0 percents, according to the so-called JOLTS report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Job openings in the third quarter were up 7 percent from a year earlier.



