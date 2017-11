This is a short update on the Greek National Bank, a stock we discussed several times this year. It all started with our vision that the National Bank Stock Which Crashed 99 Pct In 24 Months, Could Be The Next Ten-Bagger In July of this year, we said: National Bank Of Greece Breaks Out In June of this year, we identified the Greek National Bank as The Best Small Cap Banking Stock To Buy. Of course ...

