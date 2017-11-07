Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Superabsorbent Polymers Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of superabsorbent polymers and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"Globally, the personal care industry is a major segment driving the demand for superabsorbent polymers, which uses SAPs in products such as baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and hygiene products," says SpendEdge procurement research analyst Anil Seth. "Also, the medical industry will experience an increasing use of SAPs in wound care products due to the high efficacy of these products in absorbing large volumes of fluids," added Anil.

Key Report Features Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The growth of the superabsorbent polymers market can be attributed to the strong demand for SAPs from the personal care industry. SAPs are also finding increasing use in the agricultural industry and industrial applications such as protective coatings for electrical cables, food packaging, sealants, and medical absorbents. APAC is one of the largest markets for SAP products. The demand from this region is mainly because of the rapidly growing population due to high birth rates.

Buyers in this market should evaluate opportunities for engaging in strategic partnerships with suppliers. Adopting this procurement strategy would help the buyers gain enhanced visibility over quality control mechanisms used by suppliers due to joint efforts in managing quality. It would also help in cutting down additional costs incurred.

One of the key challenges faced by the buyers in global superabsorbent polymers market includes difficulties in understanding cost-saving opportunities across supply chains of suppliers. Therefore the buyers should evaluate the feasibility of conducting reverse auctions before engaging with the suppliers. Also, strategic partnerships with preferred suppliers will help the buyers negotiate for cost benefits based on nature and tenure of engagement.

Superabsorbent Polymers Market Pricing Trends

Volume-based pricing and spot pricing are the two widely adopted pricing models in the superabsorbent polymers market. The volume-based pricing model facilitates ease of budgeting, as the prices are more or less fixed for the duration of the contract whereas the spot-pricing model offers buyers an advantage of procuring additional quantities without the need to meet minimum order requirements. The volume-based model also helps to reduce risks associated with fluctuations in raw material prices related to the category.

