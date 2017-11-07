According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global rugged display market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Rugged Display Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global rugged display market into the following type of application segments:

Aerospace and defense

Industrial

Commercial

Aerospace and defense

The largest share amongst all the application segments is held by the aerospace and defense sector, and during the forecast period, this segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Government organizations use rugged display devices in a range of applications. Devices such as rugged tablets, handheld devices, and laptops have rugged displays installed on them. The leading customers of such devices are government organizations that are responsible for public safety, security, and public works.

According to Jujhar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for displays research, "For government officers, to enable quick action on the field, the rugged display devices are used as they offer real-time data and harsh environment operability. For navigation and to gain other information, rugged avionics displays are used in aircraft cockpits. Therefore, in the government as well as aerospace and defense industry, there is a substantial growth potential for the rugged display devices market. Vehicle-mounted displays is a recent use of rugged displays that has been observed in military applications."

Industrial

The industrial segment requires rugged displays that are built with industrial-grade components and designed to perform in extreme environments and demanding applications. The displays are engineered for use in industries such as oil and gas, avionics, production line, HMI, and process automation systems. Features such as sunlight readable capabilities, water-proofing, humidity control, deep dimming, multiple inputs, and rugged chassis are incorporated in rugged displays built for industrial applications.

"Sparton Rugged Electronics provides industrial-grade LCD rugged displays that are designed to endure the effects of rugged, harsh environments that are usually encountered in industrial and commercial-related applications. These rugged displays are environmentally sealed NEMA 4/4X IP65 certified LCD displays. They are used as operator interface displays to perform in conditions well beyond the capacity of ordinary displays as they can withstand water, dust, and dirt intrusion. These rugged displays feature both resistive and capacitive technologies," says Jujhar

Commercial

A variety of applications such as points of purchase, drive-throughs, railways, racetracks, and manufacturing use commercial rugged displays. They can be used in any indoor or outdoor environment. They are used by companies to attract sales, and therefore, they need to be both effective and affordable. Commercial rugged displays usually feature sunlight readable capabilities in addition to all-weather functionalities. Apart from this, they also come with multiple inputs and mounting options. Rugged chassis are suitable for withstanding harsh environments and potentiometers that can dim all the way to black are the other features found in commercial rugged displays.

The range of commercial-grade rugged displays offered by Nauticomp can meet the requirements of several commercial applications. A variety of applications such as points of purchase, drive-throughs, railways, racetracks, and manufacturing currently use these displays. The company's Titan Commercial-Grade Display is a cost-effective and highly efficient model.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Getac Technology

KYOCERA

Panasonic

