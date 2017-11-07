Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Active and Intelligent Packaging Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the packaging and labeling industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of active and intelligent packaging and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The growth of the active and intelligent packaging market can be attributed to the growing demand from the food industry, which is currently at its peak and is the primary driver in this market," says SpendEdge procurement research analyst Tridib Bora. "New concepts of active and intelligent packaging play an increasingly important role by offering innovative solutions for extension of the shelf-life or to maintain, improve or monitor food quality and safety," added Tridib.

Key Report Features Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

One of the key growth contributors for the global active and intelligent packaging market is the evolution of the role of packaging in different industrial value chains. The role of packaging has developed from its core functionality of protection to aesthetics, anti-counterfeiting features, marketing, and environmental sustainability.

The buyers in this market must have the knowledge and expertise to identify and evaluate suppliers based on their manufacturing processes. The manufacturing equipment varies from supplier to supplier. Hence the MOQ will depend on the automation functionality in the equipment. Therefore, it is important for buyers to determine if suppliers can meet the production demand and customize orders.

One of the key challenges faced by the buyers includes the lack of expertise and legal explanation on the use of substances as an active and intelligent component in the product. The buyers must access regulation documents to verify the substances prior to usage.

Active and Intelligent Packaging Market Pricing Trends

Cost-plus pricing, unit pricing, and volume-based pricing are the pricing models that find comparable adoption in the active and intelligent packaging market. The volume-based pricing model offers the buyers a higher pricing transparency and an opportunity to avail discounts based on the volumes purchased. In the cost-plus pricing model, the price offered by the suppliers depends on the cost of production and the cost of raw materials involved in the production process.

