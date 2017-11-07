EmporioTrading.com - Discusses the Positive Side to a Weak Dollar

PORT VILA, VANUATU / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2017 / Experiencing an unexpected detour from its recorded 15-year high, the once bullish U.S. dollar's value has fallen roughly 8% since the start of the year. The depreciation of the greenback has caused many forex traders to feel uneasy about the current state of uncertainty in the currency market. However, expert analysts at a prominent forex trading company licensed to operate in Vanuatu, EmporioTrading.com, advise of a possibility that a weak dollar might actually exert a positive effect on the U.S. economy.

From its vantage point as a major currency trades facilitator, EmporioTrading has a clear view of the factors influencing values and the expertise to analyze trends. The company's news reports note that the AMEX Dollar Index was reported to be down 8.75% in August 2017, and in the forex markets, the USD declined almost 11% against the Euro and 14% against the Mexican Peso. But while the dollar declines, the Dow is currently surging towards record highs. EmporioTrading, whose platform offers an access to the latest financial markets data to aid trading decisions, sees a distinct correlation between the weaker dollar and exports becoming more profitable in the trade market.

This increase in returns for the big multinational conglomerates, which hold heavy weightings in the stock indexes, helps to bolster the market rally. The dollar in retreat also means there is a rise in liquidity across the world, flowing into carry trades.

Using the weakening dollar to finance acquisitions of higher yielding rivals has become the most lucrative trading strategy in the foreign exchange market, as it is reported to generate great returns.

Similarly, the depressed greenback will make U.S. exports cheaper in overseas markets, which in turn has the potential to increase demand for U.S. goods and thus boost manufacturing output. This creates a ripple effect, raising U.S. corporate earnings and stimulating overall economic growth for the country. EmporioTrading also asserts that the declining dollar could help ease the Federal Reserve's robust plans to tighten money policy and suppress any decisions for further interest rate hikes. The downturn of the dollar is seen to have a stimulative effect on global investment flows and a potential to drive profitability in the trade market. Although currencies have traditionally been the indicator of a country's economic outlook, EmporioTrading does not believe a weak dollar casts doubt on a prosperous future for the overall U.S. economy.

Based in Vanuatu, EmporioTrading.com is a market leader in forex trading. Providing online trading services to clients across Europe, Asia, and Latin America, EmporioTrading aspires to deliver competitive pricing, reliable trade execution, high-end server technologies, and innovative trading tools to help clients succeed in their investments. Through its updated MetaTrader5 platform, the company enables clients to trade in more than 300 instruments, including contracts for differences (CFDs) on stocks, futures, precious metals and energies. Making it their mission to educate their clients on how to gather right information and learn to read between the lines of financial reports and statements, Emporio Trading offers webinars on a topic "Timo: paqueros & estafadores," featuring a basic overview of "esquemas clasicos de timadores profesionales"" and provides valuable information in order to stop and avoid fraudulent investments. The company has also set up a number of community "foros" for their clients to share their "opinions" of the current financial markets, as well as their reviews of the investment decisions they have made.

